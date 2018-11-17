Clear

Trump: A good time for government shutdown

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that this would be a "good time" for a government shutdown if he doesn't get funding from Congress for a border wall.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 7:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Saturday that this would be a "good time" for a government shutdown if he doesn't get funding from Congress for his border wall.

"I think probably, if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security, when you look at the caravans, when you look at the mess, when you look at the people coming in, this would be a very good time to do a shutdown," Trump said.

Trump added, however, that he didn't think a shutdown would "be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses."

Congress averted a government shutdown in September by passing a massive spending bill to fund a large portion of the government. The package did not, however, include money for Trump's border wall, and Congress passed a shorter-term spending bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, among other agencies, until December 7.

With the midterm elections now over, Congress is anticipating returning to a battle over funding for Trump's promised border wall before the December deadline. Since most of the government is funded, Congress will be trying to avoid a partial shutdown.

Last month, House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted a "big fight" over border security on the horizon, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP is "committed" to working to secure the funding the President wants for his signature campaign pledge.

Congress allocated $1.6 billion for border security in a spending bill enacted in March.

At a White House event in August, Trump said he was looking for about $5 billion for the wall to cover this fiscal year, which some Democrats have already said they would vote against.

Military border mission

Trump also said Saturday that the US military will remain at the US-Mexico border "as long as necessary," suggesting that the 5,900 troops deployed to the border could stay there past December 15, the scheduled end of the mission.

The President also touted the "tremendous military force" assigned to the border mission in Texas, Arizona and California, lauding the troops for building "great fences."

"They built great fences. They built a very powerful fence, a different kind of a fence, but very powerful. The fence is fully manned," he said.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the troops are expected to finish their assigned task of reinforcing border crossing points, largely with barbed wire, in the coming days. After that, it's unclear what additional orders they will be given other than putting up more wire, two defense officials told CNN.

Trump ordered the troops to the border to deter a caravan of migrants making its way through Mexico from seeking asylum in the US. Trump has called the caravan a threat and has alleged that gang leaders and criminals are among the migrants.

A senior administration official told CNN that the use of troops at the border is "a paper tiger."

"A total joke," the official said. "Of limited operational utility, and a waste of our troops' time. (Defense Secretary James) Mattis knows it. (Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen) Nielsen knows it. (White House Chief of staff John Kelly)knows it. But that battle was lost with the President. He was hell-bent on troops."

