Clear

Trump: Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen 'not under consideration' for extradition 'at this point'

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not considering extraditing a Turkish cleric who has been bl...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 2:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not considering extraditing a Turkish cleric who has been blamed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a failed coup in 2016.

"No, it's not under consideration," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the cleric, Fethullah Gulen. "We are looking, always looking, and whatever we can do for Turkey and, frankly, countries that we can get along with very well. We're having a very good moment with Turkey."

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - US

Politics

Turkey

US federal government

White House

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Extradition

Fethullah Gulen

International law

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Misc people

Trump said he gets along "very, very well" with Erdogan and called him a "friend of mine."

"Whatever we can do, we'll do," Trump added. "But that is something that we're always looking at. But at this point, no."

The Turkish government has long demanded the US extradite Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in Pennsyvlania since 1999.

Erdogan has deemed Gulen responsible for a deadly attempted coup against him in 2016 -- a charge Gulen has denied.

Gulen has been described by supporters as a moderate Muslim cleric who champions interfaith dialogue. The reclusive imam has a loyal following -- known as Gulenists -- in Turkey, who all subscribe to the Hizmet movement.

The Hizmet movement identifies itself as an Islam-inspired cultural, civic, and educational movement. The Turkish government has labeled it a terrorist organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps