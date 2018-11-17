Clear

Trump charity's donation to Florida AG questioned (2016)

Donald Trump denies that a donation made by his charity to a political group supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was meant to sway the state from investigating Trump University. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would consider Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi for any position in his administration as he weighs making changes to his Cabinet.

"I'd consider Pam Bondi for anything," Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for California.

Trump is considering Bondi or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to fill the role of US attorney general after firing Jeff Sessions last week, sources familiar with the matter have told CNN. Bondi has been a longtime political ally of Trump's and shares a good relationship with the President.

"I know her very well," Trump said. "In the meantime, she's got a very good job. She's doing a very good job. She's always done a very good job. But in some form, I'd love to have her in the administration."

The President is expected to meet with Bondi when he travels to Mar-a-Lago next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bondi's spokesman Whitney Ray declined to tell CNN whether she is under consideration for the top Justice Department job. Her second and final term as Florida attorney general will end in January.

Bondi could face significant hurdles to Senate confirmation over a controversy surrounding a $25,000 contribution her political action committee received from Trump's foundation during her 2014 re-election bid.

The donation came around the time Bondi's office was reviewing complaints about Trump University, and Democrats leveled allegations of impropriety after her office declined to pursue an investigation into Trump University fraud allegations.

A Florida ethics panel cleared Bondi of wrongdoing last year.

