Clear

'Trolley man' hailed as hero in Melbourne attack appears in court

A homeless man who was ...

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A homeless man who was hailed as a hero after intervening in a terror attack in the Australian city of Melbourne just over a week ago has appeared in court charged with theft, Australia's ABC News reported.

Michael Rogers was captured in shaky cellphone images from the scene repeatedly shoving a shopping cart, known as a shopping trolley in Australia, at attacker Hassan Khalif Shire Ali who had just stabbed three people and was threatening police officers with a knife.

Charities and charitable giving

Michael Rogers

Political Figures - US

Society

Australia

Continents and regions

Homelessness

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Melbourne

Oceania

Poverty and homelessness

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Larceny and theft

Property crimes

After Rogers, nicknamed "trolley man," was identified as the brave bystander concerned, a GoFundMe page was set up in his honor.

Police subsequently said they wanted to question Rogers, 46, over alleged offenses that predated the Melbourne attack, ABC reported. He handed himself in to police on Friday.

He has since appeared in court accused of stealing a bike from an apartment block in Melbourne in October and breaking into a downtown cafe earlier this month and taking $367 (AUD 500), ABC reported. He has been released on bail.

The court heard Rogers had faced homelessness and drug issues, and was released from a five-month spell in prison in August, ABC said.

The GoFundMe page set up on Rogers' behalf by the charity National Homeless Collective was closed to new donations on Saturday after reaching its target.

The $106,000 (AUD 145,000) raised will be held in a trust account for Rogers, the charity said, to ensure he is "well taken care of and guided financially as he moves forward."

The charity said people's generosity would be life-changing for Rogers. "We'll be continuing to support Michael through National Homeless Collective for as long as he needs us," it said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps