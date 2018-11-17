Clear

Pelé and who else? Dante's top 3 Brazilians

OGC Nice defender Dante knows the joy of football. After all, he's Brazilian. So who would Dante say are the all-time top 3 that represent 'o jogo bonito'?

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 17, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If the likes of Garrincha, Pele, Socrates, Zico, Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar have come to define the distinctive style of Brazil's international football side over the years so too did Aldyr Schlee, the man who created the team's distinctive yellow shirt and who has died at the age of 83.

"It's our unit, our business card for the world," said the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) in its obituary for Schlee, who passed away on Thursday.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and videos

"We lost the idealizer of 'Amarelinha,' as it was affectionately known by the Brazilian fans," added the CBF statement. "At the age of 83, Aldyr Schlee left us, but his most famous creation will always be part of the Brazilian people."

READ: The unbelievable plot to eliminate Brazil

On Friday, Brazil beat Uruguay 1-0 in an international friendly at the Emirates Stadium in London and Schlee was honored with a minute's silence before the game started.

Until 1954, Brazil had played in white shirts with a blue detail, but after losing the 1950 World Cup final to Uruguay, the CBF organized a competition to choose a new kit.

Schlee was still a teenager when his entry -- a yellow shirt with green collar and cuffs -- was chosen as the winner ahead of hundreds of other entrants.

In an interview with writer Alex Bellos for the Independent newspaper in 2014, Schlee said he was "I'm tired of talking about it (the shirt design).

"And it all comes a bit late. They are taking notice of me for something I did 60 years ago. After this World Cup I'm never going to talk about it again."

A journalist, university professor and novelist, Schlee grew up on the Brazil-Uruguay border and was in fact a supporter of the Uruguay national team.

"I am well-known in Uruguay," Schlee told Bellos. "I am considered a Uruguayan writer."

Schlee's design debuted in a 1954 World Cup qualifier with Brazil beating Chile 2-0 in Santiago. The legendary shirt was off to a winning start.

"Since then, Amarelinha has accompanied the Brazilian national team in endless glory," said the CBF statement.

"Four of the five world titles came with Brazil in yellow, as well as Olympic gold and so many South American achievements.

"The yellow shirt is part of the imagination of the Brazilian people and we owe it to Aldyr Schlee."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

Image

Father speaks after cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps