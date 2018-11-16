Clear

George Conway: Administration is 'dumpster fire'

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has become an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, explaining in a podcast he'd rather leave the US than vote for Trump again. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, called President Donald Trump's administration "a s***show in a dumpster fire" in an interview released Friday.

Conway, a frequent critic of the administration in which his wife is a prominent figure, said his views on the administration were tested when he was under consideration to lead the Department of Justice's civil division last year. But he ultimately withdrew.

"The administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire, and I'm like, I don't want to do that," he said on a podcast, later adding, "If I get this door prize, I'm going to be in the middle of a department (Trump) is at war with."

Conway said his dislike of Trump's administration balances out his wife's dislike of his vocal opposition to the White House.

"I don't think she likes it," he told host Michael Isikoff on the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery." "But I've told her, I don't like the administration, so it's even."

But Conway said that many beltway couples disagree on politics, and that he and Kellyanne agree on nearly all other policy issues.

"If I had a nickel for everybody in Washington who disagreed with their spouse about something that happens in this town, I wouldn't be on this podcast, I'd be probably on a beach somewhere," he added. "And the fact of the matter is, when it comes down to things we disagree about ... we agree on most policy things, virtually all, ever."

"This is the one thing we really disagree about," Conway said.

Conway has emerged as an outspoken and notable critic of the President in large part due to his marriage to one of Trump's closest aides. He first began using his Twitter account to weigh in on the President's decisions and retweet articles that are less than flattering for the White House. More recently, he's taken to penning op-eds criticizing Trump's policies and decisions. Conway recently called Trump's appointment of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and the President's proposal to end birthright citizenship "unconstitutional."

Trump has dismissed Conway's criticism as attempts to get "publicity for himself."

Conway stressed that he was proud of his wife, who ran Trump's campaign in its final months, and said she was the key reason he was elected.

"My wife did an amazing thing -- I mean, she basically got this guy elected," he said. "And other people like to take credit for it, but she got this guy elected. She steadied that boat. She did it. She went on television, she imposed message discipline on that campaign."

"He was in the crapper when she took that campaign over," Conway added.

Conway admitted that he didn't know if he would support Trump in the election if given a chance to do it again.

"My view was he was the lesser evil," he said. "I don't know. If faced with the choice again, I'd probably move to Australia."

