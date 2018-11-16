Clear

The Camp Fire burned down his home but left behind the engagement ring he plans to propose with

Nick Meas lost the Paradise home where he grew up in ...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nick Meas lost the Paradise home where he grew up in the Camp Fire that's ravaging Northern California.

"The first thing (I thought of) was the tragedy of losing it, and all the history and memories that were in there," he told CNN affiliate KCRA.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Families and children

Fires

Residential fires

Society

Weddings and engagements

Then, he remembered the ring -- the diamond ring he was planning to propose with soon.

Back when he bought it, Meas stored the ring in a safe inside his parents' bedroom. Was it lost in the fire now, too?

Meas went back to the home where he spent 20 years, burned to ashes with nothing left but debris and dust like almost all the homes in Paradise, California. More than 9,800 residences were destroyed.

Worried what he might find inside, Meas and his father pried open the safe with a crowbar.

Most of the contents had turned to dust.

"That's it," he said, spotting his goal. "Oh, my gosh!"

The ring had melted and will need to be repaired at a jewelry store, Meas said, but it had endured. And he still plans to use it when he pops the question, just maybe a little later than originally planned.

"There's no doubt in my mind that she's the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Dr. Michael Shanks, and Men's Health

Image

Christmas Open House at Glendy's Uptown Mall, 901 Poplar St.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morn

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The hazards after a winter storm

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Image

Hey Kevin! November 15th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party