Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nancy Pelosi meets with possible Democratic opponent for speakership role

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is meeting Friday morning with Rep. Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Democrat who ...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 12:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is meeting Friday morning with Rep. Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Democrat who is considering whether to run for House speaker and challenge Pelosi, who is seeking the a return to the role, to lead the party when it retakes the majority in the new Congress.

On the way in, Fudge told reporters that Pelosi asked for the meeting, and she wouldn't say whether she would run for speaker.

Government and public administration

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

"The leader asked to meet with me. I'm going to see her," Fudge told reporters on her way into the meeting.

Pelosi did not respond to reporters' questions.

Fudge was among 17 signees to a letter written by a mixture of incumbent and would-be Democratic members who pledged not to vote for Pelosi in January.

Fudge told CNN on Thursday evening that she was undecided about her bid, but seems bolstered by the outreach she's receiving.

"I have not made a decision, I'm still thinking about it," she said outside of her office on Capitol Hill. "It's a big decision. I mean, the speaker does an awful lot of things, the travel, the fundraising," she said. Fudge said she wants to make sure she's making the right decision.

Pelosi has consistently made the case that she's the strongest candidate for speaker and said earlier this week she's confident her Democratic colleagues will elect her in the role. When asked about other Democrats seeking the speakership role earlier this week at a news conference, Pelosi responded "Come on in, the water's warm."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Michael Shanks, and Men's Health

Image

Christmas Open House at Glendy's Uptown Mall, 901 Poplar St.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morn

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The hazards after a winter storm

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Image

Hey Kevin! November 15th

Image

Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party