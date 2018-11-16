Nancy Pelosi meets with possible Democratic opponent for speakership role

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is meeting Friday morning with Rep. Marcia Fudge, an Ohio Democrat who is considering whether to run for House speaker and challenge Pelosi, who is seeking the a return to the role, to lead the party when it retakes the majority in the new Congress.

On the way in, Fudge told reporters that Pelosi asked for the meeting, and she wouldn't say whether she would run for speaker.

Government and public administration Nancy Pelosi Political Figures - US Political organizations Politics US Democratic Party US political parties

"The leader asked to meet with me. I'm going to see her," Fudge told reporters on her way into the meeting.

Pelosi did not respond to reporters' questions.

Fudge was among 17 signees to a letter written by a mixture of incumbent and would-be Democratic members who pledged not to vote for Pelosi in January.

Fudge told CNN on Thursday evening that she was undecided about her bid, but seems bolstered by the outreach she's receiving.

"I have not made a decision, I'm still thinking about it," she said outside of her office on Capitol Hill. "It's a big decision. I mean, the speaker does an awful lot of things, the travel, the fundraising," she said. Fudge said she wants to make sure she's making the right decision.

Pelosi has consistently made the case that she's the strongest candidate for speaker and said earlier this week she's confident her Democratic colleagues will elect her in the role. When asked about other Democrats seeking the speakership role earlier this week at a news conference, Pelosi responded "Come on in, the water's warm."

This story is breaking and will be updated.