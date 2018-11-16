Clear
What happened this week (in anything but politics)

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A million-dollar surprise. A sky full of stars. And a winner for this year's top word. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A meteor shower

Set up your garden chairs this weekend and look up. In the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to spot dozens of shooting stars across the sky during the Leonid meteor shower.

A legendary song

We're all getting the chance to relive the Queen era with the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in theaters. The six-minute title song has returned to the Hot 100 and has more than 13.3 million US streams.

An unexpected winner

Could we all be a little too influenced by Britney Spears? Oxford Dictionaries announced the word of the year is "toxic," as people use it to describe almost everything: culture, schools, relationships, stress and more.

A pair of socks

The founders of Bombas realized most homeless shelters need socks more than anything. So, they created a buy-one, give-one model and have donated more than 10 million pairs.

A painter's dream

When English painter David Hockney sold "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" in 1972, he got $18,000. This week, it was sold at a New York auction for $90.3 million.



Image

Dr. Michael Shanks, and Men's Health

Image

Christmas Open House at Glendy's Uptown Mall, 901 Poplar St.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

30 percent of local children are living in poverty. Bikes for Tykes fundraiser kicks off Friday morn

Image

Mostly cloudy with a chilly west breeze. High: 41°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The hazards after a winter storm

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Image

Hey Kevin! November 15th

Image

Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

The latest Closings and Delays

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party