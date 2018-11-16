Nordstrom admitted to a multi-million dollar mistake, and investors unnerved.
During its third quarter earnings call Thursday, Nordstrom said it had to refund $72 million to some credit card users because it accidentally charged them a higher interest rate. The admission sparked a sell-off Friday, sending the stock down more than 12%.
Banking, finance and investments
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
Company activities and management
Company earnings
Consumer loans and credit
Credit cards
Financial performance and reports
Financial results
Nordstrom Incorporated
Personal finance
Retail and wholesale trade
The incident affected roughly 4% of Nordstrom (JWN) cardholders. Most customers will receive fewer than $100 in refunds.
"We have taken action, including the appropriate steps to ensure the problem is addressed and does not happen again. We sincerely apologize to these cardholders," co-president Blake Nordstrom said in prepared remarks.
Nordstrom's quarterly profit fell 42% because of the credit card refunds. The company said if it wasn't for the screw-up, its earnings would have been "slightly ahead" of its expectations. Sales grew 3%.
The Seattle-based company's recent shift into digital is still paying off. Digital sales grew 20% year-to-date and its website now makes up 30% of its overall business.
Related Content
- Nordstrom shares slide over credit card screw-up
- Nunberg on subpoena: 'Screw that'
- Omaha FBI warns about credit card fraud
- Ikea launches a new credit card
- Nordstrom Rack apologizes for falsely accusing black teens of stealing
- Nordstrom Rack apologizes for falsely accusing black teens of stealing
- Elon Musk speaks; Deere earnings; Nordstrom stock surge
- Nordstrom racks up big gain in digital sales
- Credit card debt is costing you nearly $1,000 per year
- Starbucks launches new credit card for coffee addicts