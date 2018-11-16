A million-dollar surprise. A sky full of stars. And a winner for this year's top word. It's time for this week's politics-free news.
A meteor shower
Set up your garden chairs this weekend and look up. In the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, you'll be able to spot dozens of shooting stars across the sky during the Leonid meteor shower.
A legendary song
We're all getting the chance to relive the Queen era with the biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in theaters. The six-minute title song has returned to the Hot 100 and has more than 13.3 million US streams.
An unexpected winner
Could we all be a little too influenced by Britney Spears? Oxford Dictionaries announced the word of the year is "toxic," as people use it to describe almost everything: culture, schools, relationships, stress and more.
A pair of socks
The founders of Bombas realized most homeless shelters need socks more than anything. So, they created a buy-one, give-one model and have donated more than 10 million pairs.
A painter's dream
When English painter David Hockney sold "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" in 1972, he got $18,000. This week, it was sold at a New York auction for $90.3 million.
Related Content
- David Hockney painting sells for $90M, smashing auction records
- David Hockney painting poised to smash auction records
- David Hockney painting poised to smash auction records
- Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, papers smash auction estimates
- Modigliani's controversial 'Nu couch-' painting breaks auction record
- Han Solo's jacket fails to sell at film prop auction
- How Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record
- Beto O'Rourke smashes record, raises $38.1 million in three months
- Smashing Pumpkins explain member's absence
- A sign of things to come? AI-produced artwork sells for $433K, smashing expectations