URGENT - Education Dept. unveils new protections for those accused of sexual misconduct on campuses

(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and ...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Department of Education on Friday proposed new rules for dealing with sexual harassment and assault on college campuses that would bolster the rights of those accused of wrongdoing. The proposed rules, which now face a public comment period of 60 days before they are enshrined, seek to narrow the definition of sexual misconduct on campuses. "Every survivor of sexual violence must be taken seriously, and every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "We can, and must, condemn sexual violence and punish those who perpetrate it, while ensuring a fair grievance process. Those are not mutually exclusive ideas. They are the very essence of how Americans understand justice to function."

