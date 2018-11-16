Amy Schumer hospitalized for extreme morning sickness

Amy Schumer has been hospitalized for extreme morning sickness.

The comedian took to Instagram on Thursday evening to apologize to fans for canceling tour dates.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," Schumer captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."

Schumer's North American tour is scheduled to wrap up December 23 in Medford, Massachusetts.

Kate Middleton also had hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, in her three pregnancies. The condition, which is marked by nausea and vomiting, affects from 1% to 3% of pregnant women, according to the Hyperemesis Education and Research Foundation. It usually is found in women who are sensitive to the higher hormone levels that come with pregnancy.

Schumer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram story about the midterm elections in October.

Schumer and Chris Fischer, a James Beard award-winning chef and author, married in Malibu, California last February.