Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snowstorm slams eastern US, killing 8 and knocking out power

A strong winter storm moving over the eastern half of the country has claimed at least eight lives and knock...

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:22 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 5:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A strong winter storm moving over the eastern half of the country has claimed at least eight lives and knocked out power for tens of thousands of people.

A turbulent mix of rain, snow and ice that initially hit the Midwest caused havoc from the south to the northeast Thursday. It prompted school closures, hours-long delays for commuters and hundreds of flight cancellations.

Blizzards and ice storms

Severe weather

Weather

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Traffic accidents

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Electricity production and distribution

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Utilities disruptions

Utilities industry

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

This early season winter storm will bring more snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Central Appalachians through the Northeast on Friday. Heavy snowfall is expected Friday in the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states. In portions of Pennsylvania and New England, residents could see snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches, the National Weather Service said.

More than 292,000 customers were without power early Friday morning in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, according to Poweroutage.us.

Track the snow storm here

8 weather-related deaths

The wintry weather contributed to traffic crashes that killed people in several states, authorities said.

A 60-year-old woman died Thursday in Miami County, Indiana, after she lost control of her vehicle while driving in slick road conditions and crashed, the state's police said in a statement.

One person was also killed Thursday in Canton, Ohio, and another person in Maryland, police said.

In Mississippi, a tour bus crashed Wednesday, killing two people and wounding several others. Sgt. Joseph Miller with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus carrying 46 people was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama, to Tunica, Mississippi.

The remaining occupants were taken to area hospitals with a variety of injuries. The cause of the crash was weather-related, Miller stated.

Arkansas Highway Patrol is reporting two separate incidents in which three people were killed after drivers lost control of cars on icy roads.

Traffic nightmare in New York area

For several hours, crashes left drivers stuck on the George Washington Bridge, which connects from upper Manhattan to northern New Jersey. Slick roads put transportation service to a standstill as commuters waited for buses that couldn't reach the already overcrowded Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The New Jersey State Police said they responded to 555 motor vehicle crashes and aided 1,027 motorists on Thursday.

"If you don't have to go out, please stay home so road crews can treat the roads," police said in a statement. "If you have to go out, please drive slowly and allow for more time to get where you are going."

In Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, some school buses were unable to take students home because of road closures and "unsafe travel conditions." Drivers were forced to take them back to schools in the Elizabeth Area School District where they were kept in a "shelter-like environment" until parents could pick them up.

The schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Friday, the district said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

The hazards after a winter storm

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Image

Hey Kevin! November 15th

Image

Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

Image

Hospital Health Grades: Regional receives an A, Union receives a C

Image

Final round of VCSC Community Conversations postponed

Image

New partnership for Knox County CASA

Image

Hulman Center Box Office to move into temporary home during renovations

Image

Robert Coons named Rose-Hulman's 16th president

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party