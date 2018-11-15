Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Facebook unveils new way for users to appeal content removal

Facebook is admitting it needs oversight with content moderation.CEO Mark Zuckerberg...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 6:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook is admitting it needs oversight with content moderation.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday the company plans to establish an independent group to oversee users' appeals of content policy decisions, starting next year.

Business figures

Companies

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg

Critcs have long urged the company to exhibit greater transparency into what content Facebook's human moderators and artificial intelligence take down, keep up and why.

The news, which was announced on a call with reporters, came one day after a report from The New York Times revealed how Facebook execs, including Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, navigated the company's recent crises, ranging from Russian interference to data privacy. The company's response included digging up dirt on competitors and critics, according to the report.

"I think people want to trust our intention," said Zuckerberg, who said the press call announcement was scheduled before the report published. "People expect companies to learn and not keep making the same mistake."

Facebook's decisions have come back to bite the company in recent years. For example, human rights groups have slammed Facebook for not properly cracking down on the hate and misinformation that fueled political division and violence in Myanmar. Facebook admitted it was "too slow" to act.

"I've increasingly come to believe that Facebook should not make so many important decisions about free expression and safety on our own," Zuckerberg wrote on Thursday in a blog post, which provided updates on the company's content governance and enforcement processes. "The purpose of this body would be to uphold the principle of giving people a voice while also recognizing the reality of keeping people safe."

Zuckerberg noted that while the details of the independent group are not yet determined -- including how it will select members and ensure its independence -- it'll aim to provide more transparency into decisions.

Earlier this year, the company finally made public its detailed internal community standards policies, detailing what is and what's not acceptable content, including hate speech, nudity, and bullying. Facebook also started rolling out a content appeals process this year for users inquiring about their own content that's been removed. The company said Thursday it will expand on this concept so users can appeal decision on reports filed on other people's content.

In addition, Facebook said it is training AI to detect and reduce the spread of "borderline content," which it describes as "click-bait and misinformation."

"People naturally engage with more sensational content," said Zuckerberg, adding the company is trying to de-incentivize that.

By late next year, the company expects to release transparency and enforcement reports on a quarterly basis, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Refreezing Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warmup coming?

Image

Signs against drunk driving

Image

Community at a loss after restaurant fire

Image

Tips to stay safe while driving

Image

The process of closing school in Vigo County

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day