A Kentucky man was indicted Thursday on federal hate crime charges in the deaths of two black victims at a Kroger grocery store last month.
Gregory Bush, who is white, killed Maurice Stallard, 69, in the store and Vickie Jones, 67, in the parking lot on October 24 in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersontown, authorities said. Bush had tried to enter a predominantly black church nearby, minutes before the fatal shooting, police said.
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Discrimination
Hate crimes
Indictments
Law and legal system
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Violence in society
Continents and regions
Homicide
Kentucky
North America
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
After the shooting, Bush exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire in the Kroger parking lot with an armed civilian who had a concealed carry permit. Police arrested Bush shortly after the shooting.
Bush was indicted on two counts of a hate crime resulting in death and one count of a hate crime with attempt to kill, the federal indictment said. He was also indicted on three federal firearms offenses.
"There is no place for hate-fueled violence in our community or Commonwealth," Russell Coleman, US attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, said in a new release.
The federal hate crimes and gun charges carry penalties of up to life in prison with the possibility of the death penalty, according to Coleman.
Bush was indicted earlier this month on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment.
His attorneys entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf at his arraignment. He was held on a $5 million bond.
Related Content
- Kentucky man accused of killing two black victims indicted on federal hate crime charges
- Suspect faces hate crime charges for graffiti
- Residents Indicted On Federal Counterfeiting Charges
- Tulsa man in court for murder and hate crime charges
- Man arrested on hate crime charges for threatening incident
- The suspect in the Kentucky Kroger shooting was not charged with a hate crime. Here's why.
- Man accused of hate crime, murder goes on trial in neighbor's killing
- Teen boy accused in Kentucky school shooting indicted as adult
- Jewish center bomb threat suspect charged with hate crimes
- Kroger shooting in Kentucky is being investigated as a hate crime