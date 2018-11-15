Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:--Judge Timothy J. Kelly...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

--Judge Timothy J. Kelly postponed an initial ruling in CNN's federal lawsuit over Jim Acosta's press pass, rescheduling the next hearing for Friday at 10 a.m.

--Theresa May says she'll see Brexit through despite being hit by a wave of resignations after her Cabinet approved a draft Brexit agreement late on Wednesday.

-- A St. Louis ballerina was found dead in a rural Missouri lake on Wednesday, officials said in a statement.

--The FDA wants new regulations against flavored nicotine products after vaping increased nearly 80% among high schoolers and 50% among middle schoolers since last year.

--The 26-year-old security guard who was shot and killed by police last weekend was working extra shifts for his son's first Christmas.

--A New Jersey couple and a homeless man are facing charges of second-degree theft by deception after fabricating a feel-good story that raised more than $400,000 through GoFundMe.

----Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series "Hee Haw," died on Thursday at the age of 85, his publicist told CNN.

--What happens when Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg walk into a karaoke bar? They perform a duet of "I want it that way," by the Backstreet Boys, obviously.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Refreezing Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warmup coming?

Image

Signs against drunk driving

Image

Community at a loss after restaurant fire

Image

Tips to stay safe while driving

Image

The process of closing school in Vigo County

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day