Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Netanyahu faces coalition crisis as key ministers resign, call for early elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced the most serious challenge to his right-wing coalition in ne...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced the most serious challenge to his right-wing coalition in nearly four years, as key ministers resigned and called for early elections.

In a meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, whose Kulanu party contributes 10 seats to the coalition government, called for a new government.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Gaza

Government and public administration

Israel

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Politics

Resignations

"The stability required at this time is not achievable in the present situation, and therefore the responsible act is the establishment of a new, strong and stable government," Kahlon said in a statement.

Hours later, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri joined Kahlon, increasing the pressure on the Israeli leader to dissolve the government.

Deri, whose Shas party contributes seven seats to the coalition government, said that "for the good of the country, we have to agree to go to an election."

After the statements from Kahlon and Deri, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry confirmed Netanyahu had canceled a trip to Austria next week.

The calls follow the resignation of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday. The hard-line leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party said he was opposed to the ceasefire with Gaza that ended the worst fighting along the Gaza border since the 2014 war.

Gaza militants fired some 400 rockets into Israel on Monday and into Tuesday, while the Israeli military struck more than 100 targets inside the coastal enclave.

Liberman called the ceasefire a "capitulation to terror." Hundreds of people protested in Sderot and Ashkelon -- cities in southern Israel that came under rocket and mortar fire — demanding the military deal a harsher blow to Hamas in Gaza, a call Liberman echoed.

Liberman didn't have enough seats on his own to topple the government, but his resignation left Netanyahu with a bare minimum 61-seat coalition in Israel's 120 seat Knesset.

Sensing a moment of opportunity, Naftali Bennett, the right-wing education minister, also pounced. He demanded the defense portfolio or threatened to quit the coalition, which would topple Netanyahu's government and force early elections.

Netanyahu's party spokesman said on Wednesday he was in talks with the party heads to stabilize the coalition. But by Thursday morning, that seemed less and less likely.

Netanyahu has faced coalition crises before since the last elections in early 2015, but none as serious as this. He had repeatedly promised to see out the government's term to November 2019, but that was a promise his key coalition partners were not looking to keep.

If the coalition parties agree by the end of the month to call early elections, they are required by law to hold those elections within 3-5 months. That puts the earliest possible election window in late February or early March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day