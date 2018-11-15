Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

O'Rourke, Cruz pose together for photo

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could move forward together just days after a highly contentious Senate election.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke met during a chance encounter at a Texas airport this week, where the two reportedly exchanged kind words and discussed how they could "move forward" together just days after a highly contentious Senate election.

Cruz, a conservative Republican, beat O'Rourke, a rising star in the Democratic Party, in last week's midterm elections.

The encounter was posted on Tuesday on Twitter and Facebook by Tiffany Easter, who posed in photos with the two Texas politicians, writing that "Beto noticed Ted sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election and campaign."

"It was the first time they had seen each other since the election and the entire conversation was both of them talking about how they could move forward TOGETHER," Easter wrote on Facebook.

"Today we literally watched them come together. This is America. This is good. This is wholesome," she said, adding that she was in "awe" of the "humility" the two showed.

Easter later told CNN the interaction was genuine and she believes the two former rivals will honor their commitment of working together in the future.

"A simple three-minute conversation and a photo has sparked so much positivity, I think it just echoes what American is craving, which is positivity, bipartisanship, working together," Easter said in an interview Thursday with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom."

Easter said the chance encounter was "incredible" and she thanked the candidates for encouraging Texans to vote in the midterm elections.

"Thank you for engaging Texas in such a high-profile election," Easter said. "Because of what they did, because of their public service, they inspired all of that."

Cruz's and O'Rourke's campaigns did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The process of closing school in Vigo County

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day