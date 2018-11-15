Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sears gets a little more time to stay in business

Sears has won some more time to save itself. But not a lot more time.At a bankruptcy court hearing Th...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sears has won some more time to save itself. But not a lot more time.

At a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday, Judge Robert Drain approved Sears' plan to auction off about 500 stores. The auction is central to the company's mission to remain in business. Sears intends to use funds from the sale for its operations, and it will pay rent to the stores' buyers so they can stay open.

Bankruptcy

Business financial trouble

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Financial performance and reports

Insolvency and bankruptcy courts

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Sears Holdings

A committee of Sears' creditors had objected to the plan and argued that the company should immediately start the process of going out of business to limit its ongoing losses.

Judge Drain said he will hold another hearing a week before Christmas to consider whether to go ahead with Sears' effort to stay in business or start the process to close all its remaining stores. Drain said it wasn't realistic to start a liquidation process immediately.

"You can't do a GOB [going out of business] plan for a company this big by snapping your fingers," he said. "Let's come back to court [in December] and see what the lay of the land is."

Sears' attorneys conceded was a chance the company might not be able to survive.

"We recognize we have a tough path ahead of us to save the company," said Sears attorney Ray Schrock. "We're not blind to that fact."

Schrock said the upcoming holiday shopping season is a crucial period for Sears, and the company believes it will at least be able to break even in the fourth quarter.

The creditors' attorney expressed doubts that the company will be able to stay in business. But he said they could live with waiting until December for a decision on Sears' future.

Sears also disclosed in a filing late Wednesday that it has arranged for an additional $350 million loan to fund operations during the bankruptcy process. That loan is a crucial component of the company's ability to stay in business, according to a filing the company made on the first day of the bankruptcy process, but it has taken a month to lock-up the funding.

The loan is from Great American Capital Partners, rather than ESL, the hedge fund controlled by Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert. When Sears first filed for bankruptcy, it said that it anticipated the loan would come from ESL, but creditors have objected to a the series of insider deals between Sears and Lampert.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day