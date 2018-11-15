Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pelosi confident she will be speaker even as potential challenger weighs entering the race

Nancy Pelosi continued to express confidence on Thursday that she will become House Speaker in the next Cong...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:23 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 3:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nancy Pelosi continued to express confidence on Thursday that she will become House Speaker in the next Congress, despite the fact that her detractors are growing more outspoken in their criticism of the long-time Democratic leader and Rep. Marcia Fudge publicly weighs a potential challenge against her.

Pelosi downplayed the possibility that Fudge could enter the speakers' race at a weekly news conference in Washington.

Government and public administration

Nancy Pelosi

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Government organizations - US

US Congress

US House of Representatives

"Come on in, the water's warm," she said, suggesting that she is unconcerned about a potential challenge, when asked about the possibility that the Ohio Democrat could launch a bid to become Speaker in the next session of Congress when Democrats hold the majority.

Asked if she believes she has the votes to win the election, Pelosi replied, "yes," without hesitation.

House Democrats will select their nominee for speaker in an election the week after Thanksgiving. Currently, Pelosi is the only candidate officially running for the position. Fudge has indicated she will make formal decision soon. The full House floor vote to determine who will be the next Speaker will take place in January.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a leading Pelosi critic, told reporters after the news conference that "she's wrong" when asked about Pelosi's prediction she would win the speakership.

"We've got the votes," Moulton said.

Fudge, who was first elected to the House in 2008, told The Cleveland Plain Dealer on Wednesday that she is "thinking about" challenging Pelosi for the top spot in Democratic leadership in the next session of Congress.

On Thursday, Fudge told The Washington Post that she is "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support she has received from colleagues as she considers the possibility of entering the race.

Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric Richmond says he would support Fudge if she decides to challenge Pelosi.

"I am not anti-Pelosi but, whatever Marcia does, I am very pro-Marcia," the Louisiana Democrat told reporters.

"Let me be clear about this: if Marcia Fudge does anything except run against (Assistant Democratic Leader James) Clyburn I would be in support of her," Richmond said. "But is is not a race now. People are trying to make it a race. So that is a decision for Marcia."

He added, "I think Nancy would be a great speaker. I really do. I think Marcia would be a great speaker too. This is a family fight."

Seventeen Democrats have now signed a letter saying they won't vote for Pelosi for Speaker on the House floor, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

When pressed to weigh in on the letter during Thursday's press conference, Pelosi asked, "Have you seen the letter?" before reiterating that she continues to have confidence that she has support to become speaker.

Pelosi detractors have become more outspoken in calling for change at the top of the Democratic leadership hierarchy in recent days. At the same time, however, other Democrats in the House have also been vocal in showing support for Pelosi to become Speaker.

On Thursday, fellow California Rep. Karen Bass tweeted that Pelosi has her support. "Nancy Pelosi has my vote for Speaker," she wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day