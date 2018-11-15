Theresa May vows to fight for Brexit plan in face of Brexit turmoil

Theresa May vowed to fight on as UK Prime Minister Thursday in the face of intense opposition to her Brexit deal, saying she believed in what she was doing.

In a statement at 10 Downing Street, May said her Brexit deal -- which has attracted intense criticism from all sides -- was in the national interest.

"I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people," she said.

Her statement came after seven members of her government resigned, declaring they could not support the draft Brexit agreement she had struck with the European Union this week.

"I do not judge harshly those of my colleagues who seek to do the same for to reach a different conclusion, they must do what they believe to be right. Just as I do, I'm sorry that they've chosen to leave the government and I thank them for their service," she said.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been leading Brexit negotiations with the EU, was the first Cabinet minister to quit, followed quickly by Brexit-backing Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey. Two junior ministers, two ministerial aides and a vice-chair of the Conservative Party also resigned.

Earlier, May had endured a grueling appearance in the House of Commons as she sought to defend the dea agreed by her Cabinet just a day earlier. During a three-hour debate, May faced sustained opposition from all sides.

