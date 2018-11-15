Roy Clark, 'Hee Haw' host, dies at 85

Roy Clark, a country music star and former host of the long-running TV series "Hee Haw," died Thursday, his publicist told CNN.
He was 85.
Deaths and fatalities
Society
Clark died of complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to publicist Sandy Brokaw.
The guitarist and banjo player began his musical career as a young teen, making his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opre at age 17.
Clark was the host or co-host of "Hee Haw" from 1969 to 1992.
Story developing...
