Jessie J tells crowd she is unable to have children

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shared a personal detail about her life while performing...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shared a personal detail about her life while performing Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old British singer said on stage that she was told by doctors that she is unable to have children.

"I don't tell you guys for sympathy, because I'm one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this," she told the crowd at London's Royal Albert Hall. "It can't be something that defines us. I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard."

She went on to say, "So if you've ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you're not alone in your pain and I'm thinking of you when I sing this song."

The singer has been spending time with actor Channing Tatum recently. He was at the show and after Jessie J's performance, Tatum took to Instagram to praise her.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall," Tatum wrote. "Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

Tatum and his ex, Jenna Dewan announced in April that they were separating after nine years of marriage.

