Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

World's best panoramic photographs of 2018 revealed

A spectacular sunrise, an electric storm, a huge skeleton and a sea full of jellyfish provided the inspirati...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A spectacular sunrise, an electric storm, a huge skeleton and a sea full of jellyfish provided the inspiration for some of the world's best panoramic photographs of 2018.

Organizers of this year's Epson International Awards received just shy of 5,000 entries from 74 countries across the globe. But of the 4,937 images submitted, only one could be recognized as the overall winner of the contest by the panel of top panoramic photographers and industry professionals.

Veselin Atanasov from Bulgaria won the Open award (in the landscape category) for "Combing the Sunlight," an awe-inspiring image of daybreak in the Tuscan countryside.

He said of the winning photograph: "I shot this picture during one spring morning in 2017 in Tuscany. I remember that I had a 70-200mm lens attached to my camera, and the scene in front of me required a wide angle lens.

"The sun was quickly rising upward and I decided not to miss this moment while replacing a lens, so I shot the scene through the panorama of several frames from my hand without tripod."

Atanasov is an amateur photographer who works as an IT specialist in his hometown of Kazanlak in Bulgaria. Earlier this year, he won Sony World Photography's Open Photographer of the Year award.

He said of his latest win: "I'm not a professional. Photography is my hobby. For me, this award is incredible happiness and is extremely important because it shows me that I am on the right way and I am developing."

Nathaniel Merz, who lives in South Korea, was the overall winner of the 2018 amateur competition. His image, "Royal Ceremony," depicts a snow-capped bonsai tree taken in the mountains of Daedunsan.

"At first, I was greeted by almost total whiteout conditions, but as I waited near this tree the fog began to move in and out just enough that the light was able to pour in and illuminate the tree and the surrounding fog in beautiful warm light. It was one of those moments where, thankfully, everything came together," he said.

Craig Heckenberg, general manager of the business division of Epson Australia, which sponsors the award, said in a statement: "The great thing about photography is that the rewards and challenges are very personal; every photographer is on their own journey. Epson is proud that its technology helps bring these amazing Pano Awards images to life, and we congratulate this year's winners and thank all of the entrants for their passion."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day