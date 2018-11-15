Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Turbulent mix of rain, snow and ice hits the eastern half of the US

A strong storm that hit the eastern half of the country Thursday morning is expected to make its way into th...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A strong storm that hit the eastern half of the country Thursday morning is expected to make its way into the Northeast, spreading heavy rain and flooding along the East Coast and snow and ice inland.

Timing

Accidents, disasters and safety

Blizzards and ice storms

Continents and regions

Floods and flooding

Natural disasters

North America

Northeastern United States

Severe weather

The Americas

United States

Weather

  • Thursday morning: Rain and snow moves into the mid-Atlantic, while snow continues to linger in the Midwest.
  • Thursday afternoon: Rain, snow, and ice move into the Northeast, with snow becoming heavy across the interior.
  • Thursday night: Heavy snow moves into upstate New York and New England while a mix of rain and snow quickly transitions to rain closer to the coast.
  • Friday: Snow lingers across northern New England into the afternoon.


Track the snow storm here

Around 88 million people are under winter weather watches, warnings and advisories that extend over a wide area from Missouri to Maine.

St. Louis is under a winter storm warning because 2-6 inches of snow has fallen and will continue through this morning.

Ice storm warnings are posted for parts of Indiana and Ohio, including Indianapolis and Dayton, where up to a quarter inch of ice is already causing widespread power outages.

Heavy ice accumulations are forecast over parts of West Virginia, eastern Virginia and western Maryland.

The heaviest snow will likely pile up from the central Appalachians into New England, where over 6 inches is expected. A heavy pocket of 4-6 inches is also possible around the St. Louis area, making it their biggest November snowfall in decades.

Snow amounts in major metro areas

Precipitation will likely start as snow in major metro areas before changing over to rain. Here's what to expect:

  • Boston: 1-3 inches starting as snow Thursday evening, changing to rain overnight, with rain lingering into Friday morning.
  • New York City: 1 inch of snow beginning late Thursday morning, becoming a wintery mix in the afternoon before changing to all rain. Heavier snow of 1-3 inches in New Jersey up the Hudson Valley.
  • Philadelphia: 1 inch or less of snow Thursday morning, mixing to rain and sleet around noon, and all rain late afternoon and Thursday night.
  • Washington: A half inch or less of wintery mix on Thursday, changing to rain with little accumulation.

Flooding continues in the South

The Northeast metros will escape the heavy snow, but will be left with a miserable mix of rain and snow, changing to all rain as the temperatures warm slightly into the mid and upper 30s.
Over 34 million are under flood or flash flood watches, including cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Norfolk and Richmond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day