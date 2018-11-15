Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Facebook fires PR firm that was digging up dirt on competitors

Facebook has fired a conservative pubic relations firm that was, among other work, digging up dirt on its co...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Facebook has fired a conservative pubic relations firm that was, among other work, digging up dirt on its competitors

The move came after The New York Times reported Wednesday that the Washington DC-based Definers Public Affairs firm had pushed negative stories about other tech companies and Facebook's critics, some of which were posted on a conservative website linked to the firm.

Companies

Facebook

Anti-semitism

Belief, religion and spirituality

Business figures

Discrimination

George Soros

Racism and racial discrimination

Religious discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Public relations

The Times reported that Definers had circulated a document earlier this year encouraging reporters to examine the links between liberal billionaire George Soros and a group campaigning to break up Facebook.

Online criticism of Soros is sometimes explicitly anti-Semitic, and sometimes harkens back to anti-Semitic tropes. Some of the backlash that followed the Times' report came from critics suggesting Facebook had engaged in dog whistle politics.

In a statement early Thursday morning, Facebook said it had ended its contract with Definers.

"The New York Times is wrong to suggest that we ever asked Definers to pay for or write articles on Facebook's behalf -- or to spread misinformation. Our relationship with Definers was well known by the media -- not least because they have on several occasions sent out invitations to hundreds of journalists about important press calls on our behalf," a Facebook statement read.

"Definers did encourage members of the press to look into the funding of 'Freedom from Facebook,' an anti-Facebook organization. The intention was to demonstrate that it was not simply a spontaneous grassroots campaign, as it claimed, but supported by a well-known critic of our company. To suggest that this was an anti-Semitic attack is reprehensible and untrue," the company added.

A spokesperson for Definers said in a statement to CNN on Thursday, "We are proud to have partnered with Facebook over the past year on a range of public affairs services. All of our work is based on publicly-available documents and information. The document referenced in the Times story regarding the anti-Facebook organization's potential funding sources was entirely factual and based on public records, including public statements by one of its organizers about receiving funding from Mr. Soros' foundation."

Patrick Gaspard, the president of Open Society Foundations, which Soros founded, wrote to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday, saying Facebook had attempted to distract from its accountability problems.

"I was shocked to learn from the New York Times that you and your colleagues at Facebook hired a Republican opposition research firm to stir up animus toward George Soros. As you know, there is a concerted right-wing effort the world over to demonize Mr. Soros and his foundations, which I lead—an effort which has contributed to death threats and the delivery of a pipe bomb to Mr. Soros' home. You are no doubt also aware that much of this hateful and blatantly false and Anti-Semitic information is spread via Facebook," Gaspard wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wintry mix made for icy conditions

Image

Overnight fire destroys diner

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day