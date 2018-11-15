Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

JCPenney's new CEO says ending losses will be a 'lengthy process'

The tough times will continue at JCPenney.The department store reported a loss of $151 million for th...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The tough times will continue at JCPenney.

The department store reported a loss of $151 million for the third quarter, which was smaller than expected.

Companies

JCPenney

But the company also reported sales at stores open at least a year tumbled 5.4% in the quarter. It issued new guidance indicating that those sales will continue to decline into the "low single digits" this year. It had previously estimated full-year sales would be flat.

"While restoring JCPenney to sustained profitable growth will be a lengthy process, I understand the need for quick action," said CEO Jill Soltau, who started in the job a month ago. Previous CEO Marvin Ellison left the company earlier this year to run Lowe's.

Despite Soltau's promise to take steps in the near term to turn around the company, she did not announce any new store closings Thursday.

Shares of JCPenney (JCP) fell 12% in pre-market trading on the news, reaching a record low. Shares had already tumbled more than 60% so far this year ahead of Thursday's decline.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

Image

INDOT holds meeting in Oaktown

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officer enters guilty plea

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day