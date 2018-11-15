Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Hero' security guard killed by police was working extra shifts for his son's Christmas

Jemel Roberson couldn't wait for his son's first Christmas.With a 9-month boy and another baby on the...

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 8:50 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jemel Roberson couldn't wait for his son's first Christmas.

With a 9-month boy and another baby on the way, the 26-year-old security guard was working extra shifts to buy gifts for his son and the child's mother, family attorney Lee Merritt said.

Christmas

Continents and regions

Crime prevention

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Holidays and observances

Illinois

Labor and employment

Law enforcement

Midwestern United States

Night and shift work

North America

Policing and police forces

Private security services

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Working hours and patterns

But during one of his shifts last weekend, a gunman started shooting up Manny's Blue Room, a bar in suburban Chicago. Witnesses said Roberson bravely stopped the shooter and pinned him to the ground. But shortly later -- for reasons still unknown -- a Midlothian police officer shot and killed the security guard, leaving the mother of their child in shambles.

"A family member called me and told me. I just broke down crying in the bathroom. For a long time, I was in the bathroom," said Avontae Boose, who's pregnant with the couple's second child.

Their 9-month-old son Tristan is too young to understand what happened. But he knows his father is missing.

"He's just been calling (for) his dad," Boose said Thursday.

Many community members are demanding answers as to why Roberson was killed. While witnesses said he was wearing clothes that clearly identified him as "security," Illinois State Police -- the agency now leading the investigation -- said Roberson was wearing just plain black clothes.

The Midlothian officer who killed Roberson has not been publicly identified.

Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney said he is grieving the tragedy.

"What we have learned is Jemel Roberson was a brave man who was doing his best to end an active shooter situation at Manny's Blue Room," Delaney wrote on Facebook.

"The Midlothian Police Department is completely saddened by this tragic incident and we give our heartfelt condolences to Jemel, his family and his friends. There are no words that can be expressed as to the sorrow his family is dealing with."

Boose, now grappling with the reality of raising two children without their father, is already thinking about what she will tell her children about their dad.

"He was a good father. He was a hero," Boose said.

"I'm going to tell them when they get older -- when they get real older -- what happened to their father. That he was a hero, and he saved a lot of people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Wintry Mix; Dangerous Travel!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

26th Annual Collett Park Christmas Walk, Sat 9am-4pm

Image

Snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain all possible. Snowfall accumulation 1-4" depending on your locat

Image

Habitat for Humanity and ISU Basketball

Image

ISU Beats McKendree

Image

The snow is falling, how long will it be around?

Image

Meals on Wheels hosts special dinner

Image

INDOT holds meeting in Oaktown

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officer enters guilty plea

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day