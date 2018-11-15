Walmart surges heading into holidays

Walmart continues to grow sales, increasing investors' confidence in the company as the upheaval in retail stretches on.

Sales at stores open for at least a year increased 3.4% last quarter compared to a year earlier. Digital sales grew 43%. Walmart (WMT) also raised its guidance for the full year.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Companies Retail and wholesale trade Walmart Company activities and management Sales and selling Sales figures Amazon.com Inc

Walmart's high expectations heading into the holidays contrasted against Amazon, its biggest competitor. Last month, Amazon warned of a weaker-than-expected holiday, driving its stock down.

"Walmart is flexing that store network and demonstrating it is going to be a significant player online," said Moody's lead retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.

Walmart was coming off its fastest sales growth in more than a decade. It has been lifted by healthy consumer spending and a strong US economy.

"We have momentum in the business as we execute our plan and benefit from a favorable economic environment," CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

The company has been operating a two-track strategy designed for different customer segments: It's offering cheaper and more convenient ways to buy groceries for its low-and-middle income base at stores, while scooping up high-end digital brands and retailers— including Eloquii and Bare Necessities last quarter — to draw wealthier shoppers online.

Walmart's spread-out store base— 90% of the population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart — is its biggest competitive advantage to reach mid-income shoppers.

The store base gives shoppers a menu of options to choose from, such as delivery, curbside pickup and pick up in new towers in stores. It will expand grocery curbside pickup to around 3,100 stores next year and grocery delivery to 60% of the country.

Walmart said that its grocery division, which makes up 56% of overall sales, grew last quarter thanks to lower prices and improved private-label brands. Walmart's clothing and toy sales also expanded last quarter. It has been growing its toy selection to pick up the market Toys "R" Us left behind when it filed for bankruptcy.

Walmart also has a redesigned website. The redesigned page not only helps Walmart appeal to wealthier customers, but convinces top brands to sell on it. For example, Walmart announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts last quarter for a dedicated storefront on the site.

To appeal to younger and wealthier shoppers in cities, Walmart has rolled out a relaunched Jet.com, the online marketplace it bought two years ago from Lore for $3.3 billion.

Jet is offering speedy grocery delivery and adding premium brands like Nike, Apple, Blue Apron and Bonobos that can't sell on Walmart's main site yet.

Walmart does not need to beat Amazon (AMZN) online since it already gets close to $500 billion in sales from its stores.

"The race online is not to catch Amazon. That's like trying to chase a Ferrari on foot," O'Shea said. Instead, Walmart needs to become an alternative to Amazon. Here, it's fighting against resurgent retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Kohl's.