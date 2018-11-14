Country legend Garth Brooks started the County Music Awards on Wednesday night by paying respects to the 12 people killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill last week.
"On behalf of our country music community I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, California," Brooks said as a sea of camera phone lights illuminated the stadium. "Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory. So please join me now in a moment of silence."
2017 Las Vegas concert shooting
Arts and entertainment
Awards and prizes
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Celebrities
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Entertainment and arts awards
Garth Brooks
Homicide
Las Vegas
Mass murder
Media industry
Murder
Music
Music and dance
Music awards
Music industry
Nevada
North America
Shootings
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting
California
Related: Most of the Borderline shooting victims died from multiple gunshot wounds
The Borderline Bar & Grill, is a college country bar 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The night of November 7 turned deadly when a gunman forced his way into the bar and opened fire.
Police later identified the gunman as Ian David Long, a 28-year-old US Marine Corps veteran. He was pronounced dead after officers arrived.
Related Content
- Garth Brooks leads moment of silence for Thousand Oaks shooting victims at CMAs
- Remembering the Thousand Oaks shooting victims
- Thousand Oaks victims include college student and law enforcement officer
- Former FBI agent on Thousand Oaks community
- My love letter to Thousand Oaks
- A Thousand Oaks teen center pivoted from supporting shooting victims' families to sheltering fire evacuees
- Las Vegas massacre survivors hold vigil for Thousand Oaks shooting victims
- Thousand Oaks, where California bar shooting occurred, is known as one of the nation's safest cities
- Thousand Oaks gunman was a Marine veteran who often visited the site of the shooting
- Down the road from the Thousand Oaks shooting, people are being evacuated because of a wildfire