Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Snow and flooding smack the South and take aim at the Northeast

A big storm is taking shape as it moves from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard, bringing flooding t...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 7:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 7:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A big storm is taking shape as it moves from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard, bringing flooding to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic and a wide swath of snow from the Deep South to New England.

Timing

Blizzards and ice storms

Continents and regions

North America

Northeastern United States

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Weather

Accidents, disasters and safety

Floods and flooding

Natural disasters

  • Wednesday night: Heavy rain moves through the Southeast while snow and ice impact portions of the Midwest into the Ohio Valley
  • Thursday morning: Rain moves into the mid-Atlantic, transitioning to snow and ice in the Appalachians
  • Thursday afternoon: Rain, snow, and ice move into the Northeast, with snow becoming heavy across the interior
  • Thursday night: Heavy snow moves into upstate New York and New England while a mix of rain and snow quickly transitions to rain closer to the coast
  • Friday: Snow lingers across northern New England into the afternoon


Nearly 25 million are under a flood or flash flood watch from Georgia to Virginia, where heavy rain on top of the already saturated soil could bring flooding.

Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories extend over a wide area from the Deep South, Mississippi and Ohio Valley, into the Northeast.

Snow is falling as far south as Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and will spread north over a wide area, including St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Louisville, into the Appalachians and much of the Northeast.

The heaviest snow will likely pile up from the central Appalachians into New England, where over 6" is expected. A heavy pocket of four to six inches is also possible around the St. Louis area, making it their biggest November snowfall in decades.

The northeast metros will escape the heavy snow, but will be left with a miserable mix of rain and snow, changing to all rain as the temperatures warm slightly into the mid and upper 30s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Travel Troubles Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter full

Image

Hey Kevin 11-14

Image

National signing day

Image

ReStore Our Community event

Image

Bank evacuated after gas leak in Terre Haute

Image

Post election issues in Vigo County

Image

Snow vs Sleet vs freezing rain vs rain

Image

Here comes winter, Kevin breaks down what to expect

Image

VU looks to expand its campus

Image

Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day