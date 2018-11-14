Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:-- British Prime Minister Theresa...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May says her Cabinet backed her Brexit deal after a five-hour debate, calling it a "decisive step." Follow live updates here.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- The Justice Department responded to CNN's lawsuit, arguing that Trump can pick and choose which journalists get press passes. Fox News and other media outlets are joining CNN's fight over press access to the White House.

-- The DOJ also says Trump's appointment of Whitaker as acting attorney general is constitutional.

-- The death toll from the fires in California has reached at least 50.

-- House Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy as minority leader, replacing the outgoing Paul Ryan.

-- The Parkland shooter is facing new charges for allegedly attacking a jail officer and taking his stun gun.

--- The $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner still hasn't claimed the prize.

-- Former first lady Michelle Obama opened up about her friendship with George W. Bush.

-- Country music has its biggest night of the year tonight. Here's what to expect at the 2018 CMAs.

-- Happy birthday, Prince Charles! As the heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II celebrates his 70th birthday, take a look at his life through photos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day