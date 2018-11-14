Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Fox News and other outlets join CNN fight over press access to White House

More than a dozen news outlets -- from the Associated Press to USA Today, The Washington Post and Politico -...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 2:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than a dozen news outlets -- from the Associated Press to USA Today, The Washington Post and Politico -- are filing friend-of-the-court briefs to support CNN and Jim Acosta's lawsuit against President Trump and several top aides.

The most notable name on the list: Fox News.

21st Century Fox

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Fox News

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Politics

US federal government

White House

Freedom of press

Human rights

International relations and national security

Jim Acosta

Misc people

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Trial and procedure

In fact, Fox went the furthest of any media company on Wednesday, issuing a statement that said "Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized."

The statement came from Jay Wallace, the president of Fox News, hours after Fox commentators like Sean Hannity publicly criticized Acosta and CNN.

The two networks have been rivals for two decades -- but Wallace said this case is about the free press.

"Fox News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter's press credential," Wallace said. "We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court."

Wallace added, "While we don't condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people."

Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, also expressed his support for the action in a separate statement.

He said on Tuesday night, "We support CNN in its effort to restore the press credentials of its White House reporter. It is a journalist's role to ask hard questions, hold the powerful to account and provide readers with as much information as possible."

The Post and Fox News are joining the amicus brief along with a long list of others.

Wednesday morning's statement listed The Associated Press, Bloomberg, First Look Media, Gannett, NBC News, The New York Times, Politico, USA Today, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Press Freedom Defense Fund, and the E.W. Scripps Company.

"Whether the news of the day concerns national security, the economy, or the environment, reporters covering the White House must remain free to ask questions. It is imperative that independent journalists have access to the President and his activities, and that journalists are not barred for arbitrary reasons," the thirteen outlets said in a statement. "Our news organizations support the fundamental constitutional right to question this President, or any President. We will be filing friend-of-the-court briefs to support CNN's and Jim Acosta's lawsuit based on these principles."

Additional news outlets are likely to sign on to the brief. CBS said it intends to file a brief "in support of CNN's lawsuit to defend its constitutional rights."

ABC News said in a statement that "we stand with CNN in believing that Jim Acosta should have his White House pass reinstated. We hope this is resolved swiftly." But ABC did not say that it is joining the amicus brief.

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal said it supports "efforts to restore Mr. Acosta's full access."

CNN's lawsuit was filed Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. There is a hearing scheduled in the case at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day