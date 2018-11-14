Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Neanderthals' lives weren't more violent than humans', study suggests

For years, researchers analyzing traumatic injuries found on Neanderthal fossils believed they had lived dan...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For years, researchers analyzing traumatic injuries found on Neanderthal fossils believed they had lived dangerous, violent lives.

But a new study reveals that early modern humans and Neanderthals both suffered the same level of head trauma.

Animals

Anthropology and archeology

Diseases and disorders

Head injuries

Health and medical

Humanities and social sciences

Humans and hominids

Life forms

Natural sciences

Paleontology

Science

Wounds and injuries

Experimentation and research

Human subjects

Like a recent study dispelling the hunched caveman stereotype, this new research suggests that Neanderthals didn't invite injury through inferior hunting techniques or dangerous lifestyles. Instead, the fossils of Neanderthals and humans show that life between 40,000 and 50,000 years ago was dangerous for all.

Previous studies of Neanderthals usually compared them with the modern humans of today.

But the researchers on this new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, used a quantitative database of recorded trauma in 295 Neanderthal bones and 541 human bones. The human bones, from Upper Paleolithic modern humans, had the same level of preservation and shared similar aspects of their environment in Western Eurasia with Neanderthals. The modeling also accounted for gender, age at the time of death and geography.

The researchers discovered through their analysis that males were injured more frequently than females among both humans and Neanderthals -- probably because of gender-specific behaviors, activities and division of labor.

"For me the most important impact of the study is the better understanding of Neanderthals," Katerina Harvati, study author and professor at the University of Tübingen's Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment, wrote in an email. "This study elucidates the population rates head trauma of Neanderthals compared to those of Upper Paleolithic modern humans, which have implications for their assumed behavior."

Neanderthals were believed to have sustained head trauma due to violent social behavior, their hunter-gatherer lifestyle in Ice Age environments and attacks by large carnivorous animals. Museum models show them stabbing or thrusting with spears at close range to their prey, causing close confrontations during hunting.

Harvati said that because of these findings, those commonly cited behaviors should be reconsidered.

"Our results suggest that Neanderthal lifestyles were not more dangerous than those of our ancestors, early modern Europeans," she said.

One surprising difference was age-related. Though traumatic injuries spanned ages for humans, Neanderthals were more likely to have died before reaching 30. This suggests that Neanderthals were either more likely to be injured at a younger age or more likely to die after being injured.

Perhaps these differences provide insight as to why humans had an advantage over Neanderthals, suggests Marta Mirazón Lahr, author of an accompanying News and Views article. Lahr, in the Department of Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, did not participate in the research.

Though the research team only looked at head trauma, studying other injuries preserved in the fossils and how those injuries might have happened could shed more light on behavior, activities or social norms that have eluded us about Neanderthals and our ancestors, Lahr said.

Harvati said the team is "planning to extend our analyses to the rest of the skeleton, but also to later samples, for example, later Upper Paleolithic specimens, so to gain better insights into possible trends of injury rates through time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day