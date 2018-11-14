CMAs 2018: Here's what to expect

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards are being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here's what you can expect:

Who's hosting?

It wouldn't be the CMAs without Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

The superstar singers will host the ceremony for the 11th straight year.

What time should you be ready?

The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Who will be performing?

Big big names will, of cours, be hitting the stage.

In addition to hosts Paisley and Underwood, some of the announced performers include Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Lauren Alaina.

Who is nominated?

Chris Stapleton leads the nominations with five: male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the prestigious entertainer of the year.

Dann Huff has four nominations.

A surprise?

Garth Brooks is performing a secret song.

The legendary singer told Taste of Country his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, hasn't even heard the new tune yet.

"Guys on the farm are taking a pool on how many words in before I start crying," Brooks said.