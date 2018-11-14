Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

CMAs 2018: Here's what to expect

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.The 52nd Annual Country Music Association A...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 2:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Country music has its biggest night of the year Wednesday.

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards are being held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Here's what you can expect:

Who's hosting?

It wouldn't be the CMAs without Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

The superstar singers will host the ceremony for the 11th straight year.

What time should you be ready?

The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Who will be performing?

Big big names will, of cours, be hitting the stage.

In addition to hosts Paisley and Underwood, some of the announced performers include Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Lauren Alaina.

Who is nominated?

Chris Stapleton leads the nominations with five: male vocalist of the year, single of the year, album of the year, song of the year and the prestigious entertainer of the year.

Dann Huff has four nominations.

A surprise?

Garth Brooks is performing a secret song.

The legendary singer told Taste of Country his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, hasn't even heard the new tune yet.

"Guys on the farm are taking a pool on how many words in before I start crying," Brooks said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day