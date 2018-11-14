Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Pink's husband threatens to shoot looters

Carey Hart, the husband of singer Pink, posted a photo on his official Instagram account showing armed men standing with a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site. PDC Posse."

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Carey Hart has sent a message to those who might take advantage of evacuations resulting from the California wildfires.

Loot at your own risk.

The former professional motocross competitor who is married to singer Pink posted a photo on his official Instagram account Tuesday showing armed men, some wearing bandanas and masks to shield the lower part of their faces, standing with a sign that reads, "Looters will be shot on site. PDC Posse."

"It's unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis," Hart wrote in the caption. "While the (Malibu) fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires."

Wildfires have ravaged California during the past week, with 50 people confirmed dead statewide, thousands evacuated and some communities destroyed.

California braces for more casualties as Camp Fire death toll climbs to 48

With a home in Malibu, Hart and his wife are among the celebrities who have been speaking out on social media about the wildfires.

Liam Hemsworth shares striking photo of his home in ruins after Malibu fires

Concerns over looting have grown now that multimillion dollar mansions have been evacuated and there's no power to arm alarms at the houses.

Lady Gaga visits California fire victims

"There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes," Hart wrote. "Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu. #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment"

Pink tweeted her thanks to first responders last week.

Kardashians pay tribute to first responders at People's Choice Awards

"Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers," she wrote. "The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We're all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day