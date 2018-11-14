Clear
See wildfire fighting efforts from the front line

CNN's Bill Weir reports on how pilots of helicopters and tanker jets are fighting the deadliest California wildfires.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some famous chefs and rockers-turned-chefs are showing their gratitude to the California first responders by feeding them.

Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl used his newly launched barbeque company, Backbeat BBQ, to give help out some of those fighting the state's wildfires Monday night.

"To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night...thank you," Grohl wrote in a caption of an Instagram photo showing him with some of the firefighters. "It was an honor to cook for you."

First responders in Southern and Northern California have been kept busy fighting the wildfires, which have claimed dozens of lives and resulted in widespread property damage.

California braces for more casualties as Camp Fire death toll climbs to 48

One of the wives of the firefighters also shared some images on her Instagram account.

"How cool is this?" the caption read. "Dave Grohl and his family brought home cooked BBQ to babes station last night."

In Northern California, the Auburn Police Department's Twitter account shared a photo of Food Network star Guy Fieri with an officer on Sunday.

The celeb chef cooked a pulled pork dinner for them.

"Guy Fieri is in this photo with Officer Joe Almeida up in Butte County #CampFire," the tweet read. "Guy is cooking pulled pork dinner for everyone this evening. He had also thanked everyone that is helping out for their hard work! Thank you Guy for your time, support and great food! #ButteCounty."

Fieri posted a photo on his official Instagram account, writing, "Big thanks to our team @campchef. The gear is awesome help cookin for folks at the #CampFire."

Celebrity chef José Andrés, whose charity World Central Kitchen travels the world to feed people during natural disasters, has teamed up with fellow celeb chef Tyler Florence and other volunteers to cook for those impacted by the fires.

"This is what it's all about... our community working side-by-side to serve those in need during these difficult times. #CampFire," Andrés tweeted.

