Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Google wants its virtual assistant in every room of your house

Google is teasing the future it thinks you want.Inside a beautiful multi-million-dollar house is the ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Google is teasing the future it thinks you want.

Inside a beautiful multi-million-dollar house is the Google Assistant Smart Home in San Francisco, the company recently set up a model home for a day outfitted with every Google device and connected home gadget imaginable.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Alphabet Inc

Artificial intelligence

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

California wildfires

Children

Companies

Computer science and information technology

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Fires

Google Inc

Home automation

Internet of Things

Natural disasters

North America

Population and demographics

Smart technology

Society

Southwestern United States

Technology

The Americas

United States

Voice and virtual assistants

Wildfires

Parents and parenting

Building planning and construction

Commercial and residential property

Home construction

Real estate

Residential property

The demo highlighted an assortment of new Assistant features coming in the weeks ahead. There are recipe recommendations on smart displays and custom alarms for children recorded by actors from popular cartoons.

The tour was also a chance to see how Google (GOOGL) imagines people living, parenting and even sleeping surrounded by its products.

Smart speakers have given new life to the smart home market, which was struggling to move past its early-adopter beginnings before Amazon's (AMZN) voice assistant Alexa came along. Now the major companies, including Amazon, Samsung, Apple (AAPL) and Google, are fighting to lure customers into their own ecosystems.

The assistant personalities are different, but the applications are mostly the same.

In Google's model home, most appliances are either internet-connected or plugged into a smart plug that lets you turn them on with a voice command. Communication is constant and everywhere — between rooms and family members who aren't in the house.

A feature lets a member of the household broadcast a message to every room, such as "I'll be home in 20 minutes, start the rice maker." It'll now let the person at home reply, so it's like a phone call or text message conversation but through speakers.

In addition, Google smart displays will now show recommended recipes based on the time of day and year. If you make a mess while cooking, just ask Google to send out the robotic vacuum.

Parenting is the newest hot area for voice assistants, and the Google house was set up to show how it could work for a family with kids. Ask Google Assistant to read your children a bedtime story, and it can tell them stories about Dora the Explorer and PAW Patrol. If you'd prefer to read your kids a book yourself, you can ask Google Assistant to "read along" with a book it knows.

Parents are increasingly using alarms to help time kids' screen time, tooth brushing or studying. To build on this, Google Assistant is adding alarms voiced by characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and LEGO City. If you want to wake up your children without walking to their room, you could ask Google to turn up the lights or play music in their room while you sip coffee downstairs.

Upstairs in the master bedroom, adults can unwind by asking Google to put their phone on silent mode. The next morning, an alarm will go off and trigger a routine, automatically starting a coffee maker near the bed and reciting the day's weather and headlines.

Voice assistants may have started in a single room for playing music, but Google's house previews a future where almost every room has an always-listening microphone, a speaker, camera and a screen of some sort. (There was no bathroom demo on the tour, but it's safe to say they'll be there soon too.)

The future Google is selling can seem unnecessary and sometimes pricey, but it could be incredibly convenient for a busy family. Unless the power goes out. Then they'd just have to sweep and parent on their own.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day