Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tencent shrugs off gaming troubles with 30% increase in profit

Tencent is getting its business back on track.The Chinese gaming and social media giant reported net ...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 9:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 9:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tencent is getting its business back on track.

The Chinese gaming and social media giant reported net profit of more than 23 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) for the three months ended in September, up 30% and higher than analyst forecasts.

Companies

Tencent Holdings Limited

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Company earnings

Revenue climbed 24% to 80.6 billion yuan ($11.6 billion).

The numbers are a big improvement over last quarter's results, when the gaming and social media giant reported a profit drop for the first time in more than a decade.

Tencent's (TCEHY) stock has slumped since Beijing regulators began stepping up scrutiny of the online gaming industry earlier this year. The company said Friday that revenue from smartphone games rose by 7% compared to the same quarter last year, attributing the jump to 10 new releases in the three months to September.

Tencent said its strong performance was also driven by rapid growth in revenues from digital content, advertising, cloud computing and online payments. WeChat, the company's hugely popular messaging platform, saw a 10.5% increase in monthly active users, which now total 1.08 billion.

More games in the pipeline

Authorities stopped approving licenses for new mobile games in August, preventing Tencent and other companies from making money on new titles. The company said in its earnings report Wednesday that it has 15 games in the pipeline that already have regulatory approval.

China's Education Ministry has announced that it will control the number of new online games and explore an age-appropriate reminder system to limit how many hours minors could play games. The new measures, the ministry said, are an effort to reduce nearsightedness in kids.

In response, Tencent said it would begin checking the identities of gamers against police databases. Users under 12 will be limited to one hour of gaming per day, and those aged between 12 and 18 to two hours.

The increasingly restrictive environment, along with concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and a broader sell-off in tech stocks, have hit Tencent shares hard this year.

The stock is down more than 40% since a high in January, wiping nearly $250 billion off Tencent's market value. The shares closed at 272 Hong Kong dollars on Wednesday before the earnings were released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming