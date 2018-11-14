Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Russia jammed GPS during major NATO military exercise with US troops

The Russian military jammed GPS signals during a major NATO military exercise in Norway that involved thousa...

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 7:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 7:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Russian military jammed GPS signals during a major NATO military exercise in Norway that involved thousands of US and NATO troops, a spokesperson for the Norwegian ministry of defense tells CNN.

"We are aware of the fact that Russian land forces on the Kola Peninsula were jamming (between October 16 and November 7)," the spokesperson said.

Armed forces

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Global positioning systems

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - Intl

International relations

International relations and national security

Military

Military operations

NATO

Russia

Satellite communications services

Satellite industry

State departments and diplomatic services

Technology

Telecommunications industry

Unrest, conflicts and war

"We follow the situation closely with relevant authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously taken this subject up with Russian authorities. We will defer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if there are further questions," the spokesperson continued.

The NATO exercise, Trident Juncture, concluded Sunday and involved some 50,000 personnel. It was labeled the alliance's largest exercise since the Cold War.

Asked about the report of Russian jamming, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was aware of the reports but did not offer additional information.

"We have seen there have been similar reports from Norway, and I cannot share more precise information with you," Stoltenberg said Sunday at a news conference marking the end of Trident Juncture.

"What I can say is that we see that cyber, electronic warfare, electronic means are used more and more frequent in different operations, and therefore we take all these issues very seriously," Stoltenberg added.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

Image

Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Anti smoking coalition honors members

Image

Company makes a bid to bring hundreds of jobs to Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming