Clear

Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to decide on a 2020 presidential bid no later than Februa...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to decide on a 2020 presidential bid no later than February 2019, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

"I think January, February would be about as late as you can do it and as early as you can gather enough information," Bloomberg told The Associated Press in an interview. CNN confirmed through a Bloomberg spokesperson that he would make a decision by February at the latest.

Michael Bloomberg

Political Figures - US

Bloomberg, a billionaire who was elected mayor as both a Republican and independent, announced this fall he had re-registered as a Democrat and unleashed some of his considerable wealth to boost Democrats in the midterm elections this year.

He told CNN previously that he was still undecided on a bid and would delay consideration until after the midterms.

"I am focusing on November 6, and then I've said, you know, a few months later I'll take a look at it and see," Bloomberg said.

In a move that further stoked speculation about his intentions, Bloomberg's political action committee released an ad shortly before Election Day featuring an appeal from the former mayor himself.

In the CNN interview last month, he said his prospective candidacy would include an appeal to pragmatism and demonstrated accomplishment.

"I have a case to present, if I'd like to present it," Bloomberg said. "And if the public likes it, that's fine, and if they don't, that's what freedom of choice is."

Bloomberg told the Associated Press in the interview published Tuesday that he knew why he would want to run, but still needed to consider whether "it's possible."

"If people don't seem to be warming to you, there's plenty of other ways that I can make a difference in life and say thank you to this country for what it's given my kids and me," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Very Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-13

Image

A snow squall warning? What does that mean?

Image

New food pantry opens in Terre Haute

Image

New exercise guidelines set for kids

Image

The Casey-Westfield Schools will get a school resource officer

Image

Snow is coming, Kevin will tell you when

Image

VCSC set to hold community meetings

Image

12 Under 40 honored in Terre Haute

Image

The latest Share Your Thanksgiving numbers

Image

Construction work to start on Locust Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming