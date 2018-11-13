Bloomberg to decide on 2020 by February

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg plans to decide on a 2020 presidential bid no later than February 2019, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

"I think January, February would be about as late as you can do it and as early as you can gather enough information," Bloomberg told The Associated Press in an interview. CNN confirmed through a Bloomberg spokesperson that he would make a decision by February at the latest.

Michael Bloomberg Political Figures - US

Bloomberg, a billionaire who was elected mayor as both a Republican and independent, announced this fall he had re-registered as a Democrat and unleashed some of his considerable wealth to boost Democrats in the midterm elections this year.

He told CNN previously that he was still undecided on a bid and would delay consideration until after the midterms.

"I am focusing on November 6, and then I've said, you know, a few months later I'll take a look at it and see," Bloomberg said.

In a move that further stoked speculation about his intentions, Bloomberg's political action committee released an ad shortly before Election Day featuring an appeal from the former mayor himself.

In the CNN interview last month, he said his prospective candidacy would include an appeal to pragmatism and demonstrated accomplishment.

"I have a case to present, if I'd like to present it," Bloomberg said. "And if the public likes it, that's fine, and if they don't, that's what freedom of choice is."

Bloomberg told the Associated Press in the interview published Tuesday that he knew why he would want to run, but still needed to consider whether "it's possible."

"If people don't seem to be warming to you, there's plenty of other ways that I can make a difference in life and say thank you to this country for what it's given my kids and me," he said.