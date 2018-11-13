Clear

Bernie Sanders wants Walmart to raise worker wages

First Amazon. Now Walmart.Senator Bernie Sanders plans to unveil legislation on Thursday titled The S...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First Amazon. Now Walmart.

Senator Bernie Sanders plans to unveil legislation on Thursday titled The Stop Walmart Act, aimed at raising wages at the retail giant. Walmart, along with Amazon, American Airlines and several other large companies, have drawn Sanders' ire because he says they don't pay workers a living wage.

Bernie Sanders

Companies

Compensation and benefits

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Wages and salaries

Walmart

Amazon.com Inc

Sanders points out that the Walton family, heirs to Walmart's founder and one of the richest families in the US, have seen their wealth grow. The company earned $13 billion in profits last year, while the median worker is paid just over $19,000 a year.

Walmart, the nation's largest private-sector employer, has long been the target of community advocates, who say it skimps on wages and benefits. The company raised its minimum wage to $11 an hour in February and gave workers a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 in the wake of the Republican tax cut.

The independent senator from Vermont did not reveal details about the bill. He introduced the Stop BEZOS Act in September in an effort to pressure Amazon to boost its pay. That legislation called for levying a tax on large companies equal to the value of the public benefits that their workers receive.

Sanders argues that if employers paid a living wage, taxpayers would save $150 billion a year on government assistance programs, including food stamps, Medicaid and public housing. Again, he noted that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is among the world's wealthiest people.

Several weeks later, Amazon announced it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US employees, starting November 1. But it also said it will phase out its bonus and stock award program, though it maintains that workers will make more under the new system.

Sanders teamed up with California Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat, on both bills.

Walmart did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sanders has also said he plans to reintroduce a bill in January seeking to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Very Cold Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 11-13

Image

A snow squall warning? What does that mean?

Image

New food pantry opens in Terre Haute

Image

New exercise guidelines set for kids

Image

The Casey-Westfield Schools will get a school resource officer

Image

Snow is coming, Kevin will tell you when

Image

VCSC set to hold community meetings

Image

12 Under 40 honored in Terre Haute

Image

The latest Share Your Thanksgiving numbers

Image

Construction work to start on Locust Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming