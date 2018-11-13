Clear

Massive Seattle warehouse fire was intentionally set

The massive fire that tore through a Seattle warehouse Saturday night has been ruled an arson, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

"During the course of investigation, (Seattle Fire investigators) determined the fire was intentionally set," the department said in a statement.

The total estimated loss to all structures impacted, including contents, is estimated to be $4.3 million, according to Seattle Fire. Authorities called it the largest fire in the city in eight years.

There were no reported injuries to members of the public or firefighters. Seattle police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident.

