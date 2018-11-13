Clear

Trump nominates Neomi Rao to replace Kavanaugh on DC Circuit

President Donald Trump announced during a Diwali ceremonial lighting ceremony at the White House Tuesday tha...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 4:13 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced during a Diwali ceremonial lighting ceremony at the White House Tuesday that he is nominating Neomi Rao to fill Justice Brett Kavanaugh's seat on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

"I won't say today that I just nominated Neomi to be on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, the seat of Justice Brett Kavanaugh," Trump said, 24 hours before a planned announcement. "She's going to be fantastic -- great person."

Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

White House

Trump said the early announcement "gives me a big story."

"We were going to announce that tomorrow and I said you know, here we are Neomi -- we're never gonna do better than this -- I thought it was an appropriate place"

The President has interviewed Rao, who currently serves as administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, an agency within the White House Office of Management and Budget, CNN's Ariane de Vogue reported.

Rao is on leave of absence from George Mason University Scalia School of Law, where she is an associate law professor.

Asked to say something by Trump, Rao responded with "thank you very much, Mr. President, for the confidence you've shown in me. I greatly appreciate it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming