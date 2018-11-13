Clear

Juul to eliminate social media accounts, stop retail sales of flavors

The CEO of e-cigarette maker Juul announced plans Tuesday to eliminate some of its social media accounts and...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The CEO of e-cigarette maker Juul announced plans Tuesday to eliminate some of its social media accounts and halt most retail sales of flavor products as part of a plan to restrict access to minors. The plan came in response to the US Food and Drug Administration's September announcement that it would investigate major e-cigarette makers and review their sales and marketing practices.

"Our intent was never to have youth use JUUL," Kevin Burns wrote in the Tuesday statement that outlined an action plan divided into four key areas: flavors, retail stores, social media and the future.

Companies

Government organizations - US

Juul Labs

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

US Food and Drug Administration

Drugs and society

Electronic cigarettes

Internet and WWW

Smoking

Social media

Society

Technology

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marketing and advertising

Marketing and advertising channels

Social media marketing

Burns said the company will be "eliminating our own social media accounts and continuing to monitor and remove inappropriate material from third-party accounts."

More than 99% of all social media content related to the company is generated through third-party users and accounts "with no affiliation to our company," Burns wrote.

"To remove ourselves entirely from participation in the social conversation, we have decided to shut down our U.S.-based social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram," he wrote. "Our presence on Twitter will be confined to non-promotional communications only." YouTube posts will consist only of testimonials by former adult smokers who have switched to the Juul system, Burns said.

Additionally, the company vowed to stop selling most flavored Juul pods to all 90,000-plus retail stores, including convenience stores and vape shops, while restricting flavor sales to adults 21 and older on its secure website. Juul will also continue enforcement against unauthorized sales in other online marketplaces.

Going forward, Burns said, the company will develop technology to ensure that retailers comply with age requirements and restrict access to its products.

The company is "committed to improving the lives of the world's one billion adult smokers, with the ultimate goal of eliminating cigarettes," Burns said. "We don't want anyone who doesn't smoke, or already use nicotine, to use JUUL products. We certainly don't want youth using the product."

The company and the FDA have a common goal, Burns wrote: "We want to be the off-ramp for adult smokers to switch from cigarettes, not an on-ramp for America's youth to initiate on nicotine."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming