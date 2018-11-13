Clear

'Game of Thrones' final season is coming in April

It's all been leading up to this.HBO has announced that the ...

It's all been leading up to this.

HBO has announced that the final season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere in April 2019.

There is still no specific release date.

The premium cable network made the announcement in a teaser trailer for the long-awaited final season, which will consist of six episodes.

As "Game of Thrones" prepares to take its bow, HBO is already planning for the next incarnation of the series.

Over the summer, HBO confirmed a pilot order for an in-development prequel series, which does not yet have a title. Naomi Watts was recently announced as the star.

