Trump lawyers could submit answers to Mueller in coming days, source says

President Donald Trump met again with his lawyers on Monday to go over a series of written questions from sp...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 2:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump met again with his lawyers on Monday to go over a series of written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to a source familiar with the session.

The meeting was the latest as the responses are finalized, and the source said the answers could be submitted to the special counsel in the coming days.

The questions focus on Russia collusion and not obstruction of justice and are part of an agreement reached with Mueller's team to "move forward," according to the source.

But there are other issues that have not been resolved, including answering questions about obstruction and whether the President will sit down for an interview with special counsel.

As CNN previously reported, Trump was meeting with lawyers about the questions before the midterms as he was preparing to remove Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

The move to replace Sessions with acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who has been openly critical of the special counsel, comes as the White House braces for a return of public activity on the Russia investigation following a pre-election quiet period, according to people briefed on the matter. Whitaker will now oversee the Mueller investigation, which had previously been under the purview of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Mueller's team has begun writing its final report, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump's meeting with his lawyers Monday coincided with an associate of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi, saying that he expects to be indicted by Mueller for "giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury."

"And now I fully anticipate that the next few days, I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or other of giving false information to the special counsel or to one of the other grand jury or however they want to do the indictment. But I'm going to be criminally charged," Corsi said Monday on his streamed show on YouTube.

Over the last two months, Corsi has been talking to Mueller's investigators "in a really constant basis," he said in the video.

