Clear

Draft Brexit deal reached more than two years since divisive vote

British and European Union negotiators have agreed on a draft Brexit deal, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's o...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British and European Union negotiators have agreed on a draft Brexit deal, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's office said, more than two years after the country voted in a divisive referendum to withdraw from the bloc.

May has called an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday to discuss the draft deal, her office announced, after months of tortuous negotiations and marathon talks in recent days.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Endurance sports

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Marathons

Northern Europe

Running and jogging

Sports and recreation

United Kingdom

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

A Downing Street spokesman said that the Cabinet would meet at 2 p.m. local time to "consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps. Cabinet Ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting."

May's rocky premiership has hung on reaching a Brexit deal. She had hoped to strike a draft agreement by this week to have any hope of getting the deal through the required ratification processes by the time Britain leaves the EU at the end of March.

May is now faced with the task of getting Cabinet approval of the draft, then more painfully, passing it through Parliament.

Border issues

The agreement sets out the terms of Britain's divorce from the union after 45 years of membership. It was reached after talks went through the night and the two sides agreed all the technical details of the withdrawal.

Talks had stalled over the thorny issue of the border between EU-member IreIand and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

Both sides wanted to avoid a "hard border" between the territories but reached an impasse over the terms.

Hardline Brexit supporters in May's Conservative Party have argued that the Prime Minster has sought a deal that ties the country too closely to existing EU rules and regulations.

May has had to tread a fine line between keeping those hardliners happy and ensuring the UK is in a favourable trade position with the EU.

"Any deal must ensure we take back control of our laws, borders and money," May said on Monday, denying

"It must secure the ability to strike new trade deals around the world."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming