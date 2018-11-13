Clear

Susanna Dinnage appointed new Premier League chief executive

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive....

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:16 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Premier League has confirmed Susanna Dinnage will take over as the organization's chief executive.

Richard Scudamore is set to leave his current post as executive chairman at the end of the year after nearly 20 years in charge, with his role being split in two.

Business executives

Football (Soccer)

Labor and employment

Misc people

Premier League

Richard Scudamore

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Workers and professionals

Appointments

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Dinnage -- who is currently global president of Discovery's Animal Planet -- will take up her new role in early 2019, while the search for a non-executive chair for the Premier League will now begin.

"I am excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role," Dinnage said. "The Premier League means so much to so many people.

"It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege.

READ: Video streaming services changing the way we watch football

"With the support of clubs and the team, I look forward to extending the success of the League for many years to come."

Multi-billion dollar deal

Part of Scudamore's legacy has been the astronomical rise in worldwide TV rights deals, which are estimated to be $10.8 billion for 2019-2022.

When the 59-year-old took over, UK television rights were worth just $870 million -- they now currently stand at £5.7 billion.

Dinnage will join the Premier League after 10 years at Discovery, where she was appointed as Animal Planet's first global president in 2017.

"We are very pleased to appoint such a capable leader to this important role," said Bruce Buck, Chelsea chairman and chairman of the Premier League's Nominations Committee.

"We had a very strong field, but Susanna was the outstanding choice given her track record in managing complex businesses through transformation and digital disruption.

"She is a leading figure in the broadcasting industry, a proven business executive and a great developer of people. She is ideally suited to the role and we are confident she will be able to take the Premier League on to new heights.

"Richard Scudamore, having provided exceptional stewardship for almost 20 years, will leave us at the end of the year in great shape and with an excellent executive team and board able to fully support Susanna."

In January 2017, Dinnage was involved in a very public row with Sky over its willingness to pay a 'fair price' to carry Discovery's channels.

"We believe Sky is using what we consider to be its dominant market position to further its own commercial interest over those of viewers and independent broadcasters," said Dinnage at the time. "The vitality of independent broadcasters like Discovery and plurality in TV is under threat."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming